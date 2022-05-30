iHeartRadio

Surrey Canada Day 2022

City of Surrey Canada Day Header

Surrey Canada Day returns to Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre on Friday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Headlined by Canadian rock band Arkells, the signature free event will also feature performances from Shawnee Kish and Haviah Mighty. The expanded Indigenous Village will feature the new Siam Stage, meaning “Respected Ones” in Coast Salish language. This stage will showcase Indigenous cultural sharing from land-based Nations, a Residential School Survivor honouring ceremony, Indigenous education, and contemporary performances.

Surrey Canada Day is committed to sharing music, education, entertainment, and the cultural practices of many Indigenous, local and multicultural artists. The event provides world-class experience for residents through free, quality programming and activities for all ages.

  • July 1, 2022
  • Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre, Cloverdale
  • 17728 64 Ave, Surrey
  • 10am – 11pm
  • *FREE Admission*

For more details, visit surrey.ca/canadaday

