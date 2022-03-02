iHeartRadio

T. rex: The Ultimate Predator exhibition at Science World

Uncover the untold story of a great hunter with T. rex: The Ultimate Predator, presented by RBC and White Spot Restaurants, on at Science World!

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator, presented by RBC and White Spot Restaurants, you can walk through the world millions of years ago where this gigantic creature roamed the earth with a hunter’s keen senses.

Once a fluffy hatchling, learn how the T. rex evolved into a ferocious hunter through interactive activities that bring it to life.

Unleash your inner paleontologist, identify the first dinosaur egg and inspect early evidence of dinosaur feathers. Using your imagination, choose a colour scheme for a virtual T.rex then head to the roar mixer to create your own version of its roar by blending the sounds of birds, crocodiles and other living animals.

In T.rex: The Ultimate Predator, you will discover a new story about the T.rex and explore how it lived, hunted, and thrived in its environment for millennia. 

Buy your tickets now at scienceworld.ca

