The Salmon & Berry Festival at Fresh St. Market

Fresh St. Market presents The Salmon & Berry Festival on Saturday, July 15th in West Vancouver!

Get a taste of summer at this amazing 1-day sale, featuring 10,000lbs of wild-caught, fresh Pacific Sockeye Salmon & a wide range of local berries. Grab a BBQ Sockeye Salmon Burger & bottled water for only $8.99! Bring the whole family to enjoy music, food & fun for everyone.

Join Holly Conway, DJ Flipout & the Virgin Radio Street Squad at Fresh St. Market in West Vancouver at 1650 Marine Drive from 11am to 3pm!