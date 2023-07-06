iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

The Salmon & Berry Festival at Fresh St. Market

The Salmon and Berry Festival - Top Image Header

Fresh St. Market presents The Salmon & Berry Festival on Saturday, July 15th in West Vancouver!

Get a taste of summer at this amazing 1-day sale, featuring 10,000lbs of wild-caught, fresh Pacific Sockeye Salmon & a wide range of local berries. Grab a BBQ Sockeye Salmon Burger & bottled water for only $8.99! Bring the whole family to enjoy music, food & fun for everyone.

Join Holly Conway, DJ Flipout & the Virgin Radio Street Squad at Fresh St. Market in West Vancouver at 1650 Marine Drive from 11am to 3pm!

3

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com