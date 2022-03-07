The 29th Annual Wellness Show is coming to the Vancouver Convention Centre on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27, 2022! With a diverse selection of Exhibitors, you’re invited to discover new approaches to nutrition, fitness, physical and emotional well-being to help achieve your most holistic, healthiest selves.

The Wellness Show has continually been Western Canada's industry leader, with a focus on health, wellness and wellbeing, and are excited to be working with their Presenting Sponsor, Nesters Food Market!

Three of their feature stages will host some of Vancouver's top professionals in health and wellness, and two exciting panels this year! On the Women & Wellness stages, the Women's Panel will touch on key mental health topics. On the Living Well Stage, an End of Life Panel Discussion called "Where Do We Go From Here" will feature four of Vancouver's leaders in a vital discussion about death and connection.

In addition, The Wellness Show will welcome some of Vancouver's talented chefs and authors to their Celebrity Cooking stage!

Meanwhile, you can find some peace and quiet in the Relax & Recharge lounge area - a cozy space for attendees to rest their feet as they make their way through the show.

Tickets are available now - $10 online, or $12 at the door! For more information, visit their website here.