iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Tim Hortons Camp Day

Tim Hortons Camp Day Header

On Camp Day®  on July 19th, 100% of proceeds from hot and iced coffee sales are donated to Tims® Camps!

You can also purchase Camp Day® bracelets and other merchandise, or donate in-restaurant through Round Up, coin box or through a monetary cash register donation.

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps was established in 1974 with a mission to help underserved youth achieve their full potential. Through a multi-year Summer, School and Community Partnership Programs, campers develop critical life skills and are supported to thrive when they return home, excel in postsecondary education, succeed at work and positively contribute to their communities.

3

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com