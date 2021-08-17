Cops for Cancer Tour de Coast 2021 is an exciting annual event where law enforcement and emergency services personnel cycle across the coast of BC raising money for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.

While the Cops for Cancer Tours will look and feel different this year, the commitment to the childhood cancer cause has not changed. As we continue to confront the impact of COVID-19, Cops for Cancer remains determined to improve the cancer experience by ensuring children with cancer live longer and have the best possible quality of life during the pandemic and beyond.

Why? Because the impact of cancer on the life of a child and their family is devastating. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society through Cops for Cancer are used to fund life-saving pediatric cancer research and caring support programs like Camp Goodtimes to reduce its impact.

Donate today to help us pedal our way to end childhood cancer! Learn more HERE.

Tour de Coast runs from Monday, September 20th to Friday, September 24th throughout the Greater Vancouver Area.

Monday September 20 - North Vancouver/West Vancouver

Tuesday September 21 - Tri-Cities

Wednesday September 22 - Burnaby/New Westminster

Thursday September 23 - Richmond

Friday Sept 24 - Vancouver