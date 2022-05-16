Get into the vibe of summer at the Tropical Boat Cruise Glow Party on Saturday June 18, 2022. Dress in all white for this annual event brought to you by Melo Productions!

Watch the sun go down as you party on the open deck or dance the night away inside the main cabin’s three different levels—it’s up to you to make use of all the ship has to offer. This year, Daddy Mikey, Redemption Sound, DJ EL Nino and DJ Rockstar will provide 3 hours of non-stop Top 40, Latin, and Caribbean music on each of the MV Britannia’s 3 dance floors.

Finally, freshly shaken tropical cocktails and Caribbean food for sale, make for the ultimate summer celebration in Vancity! Tickets on sale April 1st on ticketweb.ca. Tickets also available at: Salon Supreme, Rehanah's Roti, Vanessa Trendz Hair Studio, Red Cat Records, Patty Shop, Highlife, Caribbean Market & Island Vibez Hair Studio (Surrey)

Provincial health guidelines will be followed at this event.

More Information: www.meloproductions.net