iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Tropical Boat Cruise Glow Party

Tropical Boat Cruise Header

Get into the vibe of summer at the Tropical Boat Cruise Glow Party on Saturday June 18, 2022. Dress in all white for this annual event brought to you by Melo Productions!

Watch the sun go down as you party on the open deck or dance the night away inside the main cabin’s three different levels—it’s up to you to make use of all the ship has to offer. This year, Daddy Mikey, Redemption Sound, DJ EL Nino  and DJ Rockstar  will provide 3 hours of non-stop Top 40, Latin, and Caribbean music on each of the MV Britannia’s 3 dance floors.

Finally, freshly shaken tropical cocktails and Caribbean food for sale, make for the ultimate summer celebration in Vancity! Tickets on sale  April 1st on ticketweb.ca. Tickets also available at: Salon Supreme, Rehanah's Roti, Vanessa Trendz Hair Studio, Red Cat Records, Patty Shop, Highlife, Caribbean Market & Island Vibez Hair Studio (Surrey)

Provincial health guidelines will be followed at this event.

More Information: www.meloproductions.net

2

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 871-2965


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com