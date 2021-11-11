Get those Glühwein mugs ready! The Vancouver Christmas Market is now open daily until December 24th at Jack Poole Plaza (downtown at the Olympic Cauldron).

Delight in a steaming mug of German-style mulled wine and savoury treats – from bratwurst and sauerkraut to schnitzel and spaetzle! Hop on the HolidayLife Carousel presented by INTERAC, offering free rides all season long. Or simply take a stroll through their wonderland of lights and live music, to visit more than 90 artisan vendor huts. Enjoy a European stay-cation, right here at home!

For full event details, to purchase online tickets, and to secure your event timeslot, click here. See you at the Market!