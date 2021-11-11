iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram

Vancouver Christmas Market

VCM - Top Image Header

Get those Glühwein mugs ready! The Vancouver Christmas Market is now open daily until December 24th at Jack Poole Plaza (downtown at the Olympic Cauldron).

Delight in a steaming mug of German-style mulled wine and savoury treats – from bratwurst and sauerkraut to schnitzel and spaetzle! Hop on the HolidayLife Carousel presented by INTERAC, offering free rides all season long. Or simply take a stroll through their wonderland of lights and live music, to visit more than 90 artisan vendor huts. Enjoy a European stay-cation, right here at home!

For full event details, to purchase online tickets, and to secure your event timeslot, click here. See you at the Market!

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 871-2965


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com