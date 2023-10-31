iHeartRadio
Get those Glühwein mugs ready! Vancouver’s favourite holiday tradition is back. The Vancouver Christmas Market returns to Jack Poole Plaza on November 16th. Enjoy festive treats and authentic German drinks, hop on the Aeroplan Holiday Carousel, and stroll through a wonderland of artisan shops.


The Vancouver Christmas Market has something for everybody- from daily live entertainment, scavenger hunts, light displays and St. Nick himself, you’ll feel jollier than ever.

 
For full event details and to buy your tickets, visit http://vancouverchristmasmarket.com.

