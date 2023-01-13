iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Vancouver International Boat Show

VAINB-0002-VIBC2023-Native-1200x627

The long-awaited return of an in-person Vancouver International Boat Show is coming back February 1 – 5!

The 60th edition of the event will provide attendees with a first look at the 2023 boating season’s premiere boat models and accessories - and include presentations and workshops led by boating experts.

This year’s Show will once again be hosted in two locations, indoors at BC Place and the floating show at Granville Island. Free shuttle buses and water ferries will also be operating continuously between the two venues.

Tickets are available in advance here.

2

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com