iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Vancouver Sun Run

Vancouver Sun Run - Top Image Header

The Vancouver Sun Run presented by Herbaland is happening on Sunday, April 21st, 2024! This year, they’re celebrating 40 years of running the streets of Vancouver.

Registration will open on Tuesday, October 3rd with special early bird pricing – don’t miss out! Prices will increase on Wednesday, November 1st. For more information on registration fees, see below:

2024 Pre-Sale Registration Fees

Individual 10K (until Nov 1):

$49 plus fees and GST

EVA AIR Mini Sun Run 2.5K (until Nov 1):

 

$22 plus fees and GST (18 years and under)

$35 plus fees and GST (19 years and older) 

Virtual 10K (until Jan 31): 

$30 (plus fees and GST)

Oasis Youth Team Challenge (until Nov 1):

 

$22 plus fees and GST (18 years and under)

$49 plus fees and GST (19 years and older)

Team Division (until Nov 1):

$49 plus fees and GST
2

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays
 

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com