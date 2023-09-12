Vancouver Sun Run
The Vancouver Sun Run presented by Herbaland is happening on Sunday, April 21st, 2024! This year, they’re celebrating 40 years of running the streets of Vancouver.
Registration will open on Tuesday, October 3rd with special early bird pricing – don’t miss out! Prices will increase on Wednesday, November 1st. For more information on registration fees, see below:
2024 Pre-Sale Registration Fees
|
Individual 10K (until Nov 1):
|
$49 plus fees and GST
|
EVA AIR Mini Sun Run 2.5K (until Nov 1):
|
$22 plus fees and GST (18 years and under)
$35 plus fees and GST (19 years and older)
|
Virtual 10K (until Jan 31):
|
$30 (plus fees and GST)
|
Oasis Youth Team Challenge (until Nov 1):
|
$22 plus fees and GST (18 years and under)
$49 plus fees and GST (19 years and older)
|
Team Division (until Nov 1):
|
$49 plus fees and GST