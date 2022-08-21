iHeartRadio

Virgin Radio's Campus Craze

VR Campus Craze Header

94.5 Virgin Radio’s Campus Craze, presented by Sapporo Ichiban is back, and we’re giving you the chance to win some awesome prizes, plus our Virgin Radio Street Squad may just show up to your campus, with tons of swag, exciting contests, plus, you could score free Sapporo Ichiban Ramen Noodles

You could win a year supply of Sapporo Ichiban Ramen Noodles (yes, a WHOLE year), or $2,500 with Holly & Nira’s Honour Roll, courtesy of Signature Mazda -  Visit them for your next new or pre-owned vehicle. Located in the Richmond Auto Mall and a boutique location inside Richmond Centre. 

Make sure you keep your eyes peeled for our Virgin Radio Street Squad at the following campuses:
 

September 6th: Capilano University – Virgin Radio Street Squad (10am-2pm)
September 7th: SFU (Burnaby Campus) – Virgin Radio Street Squad (10am-2pm)

September 8th: SFU (Surrey Campus) – Virgin Radio Street Squad (10am-2pm)

September 9th: Langara College – Virgin Radio Street Squad (10am-2pm)

September 15th: SELC – Virgin Radio Street Squad (10am-2pm)

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

