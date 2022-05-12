Willowbrook's Spring Into Style Fashion Show - May 26, 2022

SPRING IS IN BLOOM AND BURSTING WITH INSPIRATION!

From beautiful pops of colour to all things floral, discover the trendiest looks of the season at Willowbrook’s Spring Into Style Fashion Show. Join 94.5 Virgin Radio’s Nira Arora and Holt Renfew’s style expert Michelle Addison as they strut you through a curated collection of wardrobe essentials for the season.

When: May 26 from 6pm – 7pm

Where: Willowbrook Shopping Centre

This FREE affair will not only leave you fawning for the latest and greatest fashion, but will also entice you to enter to win a $1,000 Willowbrook Shopping Spree for your next shopping journey! Sounds pretty glam? We thought so!

Visit shopwillowbrook.com/SpringIntoStyle to learn more.