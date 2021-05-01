iHeartRadio

Jonny, Holly & Nira's Name That Mom!

Fresh Prep

We want to say thanks a BRUNCH to all the moms out there this Mother’s Day!

Tune in weekdays just after 7 AM with Jonny, Holly & Nira for your chance to play Jonny, Holly & Nira’s Name That Mom to win a $150 Fresh Prep Gift Card. Listen for the cue to call, and if you’re caller 25, we’ll give you a few clues and you’ll have to name that celebrity mom. If you guess correctly, you win!

 

Support local and enjoy delicious meals with Vancouver’s home-grown meal kit delivery service, Fresh Prep! Click here to check out all their great meal plan options!

 

 

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 7:00 a.m. P.S.T. on May 3, 2021 and closes at 7:30 a.m. P.S.T. on May 7, 2021. Open to legal residents of British Columbia, Canada who are nineteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required.  Approximate retail value of each of the 5 prizes are $150 CAD. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Odds of winning a qualifying prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during each entry period.

