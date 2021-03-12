After the past year, we could all use a vacation. Well, look no further than the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown!

Ideally located in Coal Harbour in downtown Vancouver, you’re moments away from the Vancouver Seawall, Stanley Park and shopping on Robson Street! Elsewhere at the hotel, sample international cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner at Showcase Restaurant and Bar or enjoy the indoor pool and hot tub.

From March 15th – March 19th, Jonny, Holly & Nira are giving away a one-night stay in a harbour-view room at the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown with Jonny, Holly & Nira’s One Day Getaway! Listen for the cue to call, and if you’re caller 25 you will have to tell Jonny, Holly & Nira why you need a getaway!

If you’re interested in booking your stay, click here! For families looking to book a stay, don’t miss the Buy One Get the 2nd Half Off!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 5:30 a.m. P.S.T. on March 15, 2021 and closes at 9:00 a.m. P.S.T. on March 19, 2021. Open to legal residents of British Columbia, Canada who are nineteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the 5 prizes are $250 CAD. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Odds of winning a qualifying prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during each entry period.