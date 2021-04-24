Win $50 to Fatburger!

The new big juicy Spring Duo burgers have landed at Fatburger, and we want to give you a $50 gift card! Bite into the Cajun BBQ Burger and the Sweet & Spicy Thai Chicken Sandwich!

Tune in weekdays at 12:00PM and listen for the keyword. Once you hear it, you’ve got 15 minutes to text it to us and we’ll draw one lucky winner!

Fatburger is available for pick-up at a Fatburger near you, or you can order online!

No purchase necessary.To enter the contest, text the applicable key word to 945-945 or enter the applicable key word by email at contests@945virginradio.ca. Contest starts at 12:00 p.m. P.S.T. on April 26, 2021 and closes at 12:30 p.m. P.S.T. on April 30, 2021. Open to legal residents of British Columbia, Canada who are nineteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the 5 prizes are $50 CAD. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Odds of winning a qualifying prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during each entry period.