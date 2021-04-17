iHeartRadio

Win a $100 Fresh Prep Gift Card!

Fresh prep

94.5 Virgin Radio wants to give you a $100 Fresh Prep Gift Card!

 

Tune in to Jonny, Holly & Nira from April 19th to April 23rd at 7:30am for your chance to win a $100 Gift Card to Fresh Prep, courtesy of Workout to Conquer Cancer! Listen for the cue to call, and if you’re lucky caller 25 – you win!

 

Fresh Prep is Vancouver’s home-grown meal kit delivery service. Support local, enjoy delicious meals, and experience a more sustainable solution - at no added cost. Visit Freshprep.ca to try today! 

 

PLUS, Fresh Prep is a supporter of Workout to Conquer Cancer. No matter where we are, we can move.

This May, join our challenge and move every day, in any location, in support of BC Cancer patients across the province. Register today! 

