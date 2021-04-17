iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram

Win a $150 Jusu Bar Gift Card!

Jusu

94.5 Virgin Radio wants to give you the chance to win $150 to Jusu Bar, Vancouver’s newest organic cold-pressed juice provider!

 

Listen to Jonny, Holly & Nira from April 19th to April 23rd at 8:30am for your chance to play Jonny, Holly & Nira’s Pressed Songs for Pressed Juice! All of Jusu Bar’s juices are named after songs, so Jonny, Holly & Nira have had DJ Flipout mix two songs together. Caller 25 will have to name the two songs “pressed” together. You guess the songs, you win the gift card!

 

To learn more about Jusu Bar and shop all their great products, click here!

 

 

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 871-2965


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com