Win a $150 Jusu Bar Gift Card!

94.5 Virgin Radio wants to give you the chance to win $150 to Jusu Bar, Vancouver’s newest organic cold-pressed juice provider!

Listen to Jonny, Holly & Nira from April 19th to April 23rd at 8:30am for your chance to play Jonny, Holly & Nira’s Pressed Songs for Pressed Juice! All of Jusu Bar’s juices are named after songs, so Jonny, Holly & Nira have had DJ Flipout mix two songs together. Caller 25 will have to name the two songs “pressed” together. You guess the songs, you win the gift card!

To learn more about Jusu Bar and shop all their great products, click here!