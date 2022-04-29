Asparagus and Prawn Risotto
INGREDIENTS
3 cups chicken broth
¾ lb asparagus, trimmed, cut into 1” pieces
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, chopped
4 tbsp unsalted butter, divided
1 ¼ cups Arborio rice
¼ cup dry white wine
¾ lb prawns, peeled & deveined
1 tbsp lemon zest, grated
¼ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated
2 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, chopped
salt & pepper
DIRECTIONS
- Bring water to a simmer in a saucepan. Add asparagus and simmer uncovered until just tender, about 4 minutes. Transfer asparagus to an ice bath to stop cooking, then drain.
- Bring chicken broth to a simmer in another saucepan.
- Cook onion in 2 tablespoons butter in a large saucepan over medium heat, add garlic after 3 minutes, and stir until both are softened.
- Add rice and stir, 1 minute. Add wine and simmer, stirring until absorbed. Stir in ½ cup broth mixture and briskly simmer, stirring until absorbed. Continue adding broth, ½ cup at a time, stirring and letting it absorb before adding more, until rice is creamy but still al dente, about 18 minutes.
- Stir in prawns and cook until just cooked through, 2-3 minutes. Add asparagus, lemon zest, remaining butter, parmesan, parsley, salt and pepper to taste.