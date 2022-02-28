Baked Mac & Cheese
Total time: 80 minutes
Yields: 6-8 servings
Ingredients
2 tbsp unsalted butter
1 cup full-fat cottage cheese
2 cups low-fat or whole milk
1 tsp dry mustard
1 pinch cayenne
½ tsp fine sea salt
¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
1 lb sharp or extra-sharp cheddar cheese, grated
½ lb uncooked elbow pasta
Directions
- Heat oven to 375°F and position an oven rack in upper third of oven. Use one tablespoon of butter to grease a 9-inch round or square baking pan.
- Using a blender or food processor, puree cottage cheese until smooth, then add milk slowly. Add mustard, cayenne, and salt and pepper and blend. Pour into a large bowl.
- Reserve ¼ cup grated cheese for topping and add the rest, along with the uncooked pasta, to milk mixture, stirring to combine. Pour into prepared pan, cover tightly with foil and bake 30 minutes.
- Uncover pan, stir gently, sprinkle with reserved cheese and dot with remaining tablespoon of butter. Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes more, until browned. Let cool at least 15 minutes before serving.