Butter Basted Ribeye Steak

Ingredients

  • 2 ribeye steaks, about 1.5-2 lbs (remove from fridge 30 mins prior to cooking)
  • kosher salt
  • freshly ground pepper
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more
  • 3 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 2 garlic cloves, smashed & skin left on
  • 3-4 sprigs thyme

 

Directions

1. Preheat a cast iron skillet or thick bottomed frying pan over medium heat for at least 5 minutes. Pat steak dry then season heavily with kosher salt and black pepper on both sides.

2. Place olive oil into pan and heat for 30 seconds. Carefully place steaks into pan, pressing them down evenly across the entire surface. Cook steaks for approximately 2 minutes, or until the edges caramelize then flip and repeat. Sear the edges by lifting the steak with tongs and pressing onto surface of pan.

3. Insert meat thermometer into steak, along the edge, get as close to the center as you can.

Rare 115°F • Medium Rare 120°F • Medium 125°F

Medium Well 130°F • Well Done 135°F

Note: These temperatures are 5 degrees lower than they will be when the steak is finished.

4. Once temperature has been achieved, remove steaks from pan and place onto a plate. Do not wipe pan clean. Place butter into pan and allow to froth then subside. Return steaks back into pan along with garlic and herbs. Spoon hot butter over steaks for approximately 2-3 minutes longer, or until desired doneness is achieved.

 

 

