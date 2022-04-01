Charcuterie
Charcuterie
Here are some great suggestions for French cheeses and meats that will elevate any charcuterie platter:
Mon Père Brie: Excellent double cream brie – soft, creamy, buttery taste with a hint of mushrooms
Comté: Brown butter notes, caramel, roasted nuts and a gentle sweet finish
Papillion Roquefort: World renowned blue cheese – salty, sharp and tangy
Bresse Bleu: Mild tasting blue cheese – soft, rich and buttery
Port Salut: Once produced by Trappist monks – creamy, smooth and mellow
Délice de Bourgogne: Classic triple cream cheese made with full fat milk and crème fraiche
Fromage D’or Buchettes: Fresh un-ripened goat cheese flown in from France
Petit Fromagerie Spreadable Goat Cheese
- Original: Goat cheese flown in from France
- Herbs & Garlic: Goat cheese with herbs and garlic flown in from France
Ossau-Iraty French Basque Cheese: French Basque cheese is said to be one of the first cheese ever made. Creamy, buttery texture, rich, complex, fruity and slightly floral flavour
Claire Therese Dry Sausage
- Original: Authentic flavour of traditional French salami dried slowly in high altitude.
- Hazelnut: French imported dry salami with hazelnuts in every slice
- Beaufort: Imported dry salami with pieces of Beaufort cheese from the French Alps
Don’t forget to grab a baguette!