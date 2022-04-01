iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

Here are some great suggestions for French cheeses and meats that will elevate any charcuterie platter: 

Mon Père Brie: Excellent double cream brie – soft, creamy, buttery taste with a hint of mushrooms

Comté: Brown butter notes, caramel, roasted nuts and a gentle sweet finish

Papillion Roquefort: World renowned blue cheese – salty, sharp and tangy

Bresse Bleu: Mild tasting blue cheese – soft, rich and buttery

Port Salut: Once produced by Trappist monks – creamy, smooth and mellow

Délice de Bourgogne: Classic triple cream cheese made with full fat milk and crème fraiche

Fromage D’or Buchettes: Fresh un-ripened goat cheese flown in from France

Petit Fromagerie Spreadable Goat Cheese

  • Original: Goat cheese flown in from France
  • Herbs & Garlic: Goat cheese with herbs and garlic flown in from France

Ossau-Iraty French Basque Cheese: French Basque cheese is said to be one of the first cheese ever made. Creamy, buttery texture, rich, complex, fruity and slightly floral flavour

Claire Therese Dry Sausage

  • Original: Authentic flavour of traditional French salami dried slowly in high altitude.
  • Hazelnut: French imported dry salami with hazelnuts in every slice
  • Beaufort: Imported dry salami with pieces of Beaufort cheese from the French Alps

 

Don’t forget to grab a baguette!

 

 

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 871-2965


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com