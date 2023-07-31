Crepes with Berry Compote
Ingredients
Crepes:
- 2 eggs
- 2/3 cup 2% milk
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tbsp butter, melted
- 1 tsp granulated sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla
Berry Compote:
- ½ cup blueberries
- ¼ cup raspberries
- ¼ cup blackberries
- 3 tbsp white sugar
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
Toppings:
- Pre-made whipped cream
- Fresh berries
Directions
- Mix eggs and milk together. Separately, mix flour and sugar together. Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Add butter, and vanilla and set aside for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the berry compote.
- Mix all components except the lemon juice for the berry compote together in a small saucepan. Over medium heat, bring to a simmer. Add lemon juice.
- Melt ½ tsp butter (per crepe) in a frying pan over medium heat. Cook crepes for 1-2 minutes on the first side, or until center of crepe bubbles. Flip it over for an additional 10-20 seconds.
- Assemble crepes on a plate in whatever manner you wish. Place 2-3 tbsp of compote over top, followed by whipped cream, and some fresh berries.