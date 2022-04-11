iHeartRadio

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

PREP 15 mins  COOK 50 minutes  YIELD 4-6 servings

 

INGREDIENTS

4 lbs yellow onions, thinly sliced (about 5-6 large onions)

3 tbsp butter

2 tbsp olive oil

3 cloves minced garlic

3 tbsp flour

½ cup dry white wine

6 cups beef stock

2 bay leaves

3 sprigs fresh thyme or 1 tsp dried

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

6 1 inch thick baguette slices

1½ cups of grated Gruyère or Comte cheese

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

 

DIRECTIONS

  1. Melt butter with olive oil in a large heavy bottomed stock pot on medium heat. Add onions and stir for approximately 30 minutes until they turn golden (caramelize), being careful not to burn them.
  2. Add garlic, saute, add fl our, stir and then add wine to deglaze the pan.
  3. Add broth, thyme, bay leaves and simmer for 30 minutes.
  4. Discard thyme and bay leaf, add salt and pepper to taste.
  5. Preheat oven to 400°F while simmering soup and toast baguette slices on a baking sheet until golden, set aside.
  6. Change oven to broil, ladle soup into oven safe bowls, top each bowl with a baguette slice, ¼ cup of Gruyère and a sprinkle of Parmesan.
  7. Place the bowls on a heavy sheet pan and broil (positioned 6 inches from the heat) about 2-4 minutes until bubbly and golden, watching carefully so as not to burn.
  8. Serve immediately.

 

