French Onion Soup
PREP 15 mins COOK 50 minutes YIELD 4-6 servings
INGREDIENTS
4 lbs yellow onions, thinly sliced (about 5-6 large onions)
3 tbsp butter
2 tbsp olive oil
3 cloves minced garlic
3 tbsp flour
½ cup dry white wine
6 cups beef stock
2 bay leaves
3 sprigs fresh thyme or 1 tsp dried
Sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
6 1 inch thick baguette slices
1½ cups of grated Gruyère or Comte cheese
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
DIRECTIONS
- Melt butter with olive oil in a large heavy bottomed stock pot on medium heat. Add onions and stir for approximately 30 minutes until they turn golden (caramelize), being careful not to burn them.
- Add garlic, saute, add fl our, stir and then add wine to deglaze the pan.
- Add broth, thyme, bay leaves and simmer for 30 minutes.
- Discard thyme and bay leaf, add salt and pepper to taste.
- Preheat oven to 400°F while simmering soup and toast baguette slices on a baking sheet until golden, set aside.
- Change oven to broil, ladle soup into oven safe bowls, top each bowl with a baguette slice, ¼ cup of Gruyère and a sprinkle of Parmesan.
- Place the bowls on a heavy sheet pan and broil (positioned 6 inches from the heat) about 2-4 minutes until bubbly and golden, watching carefully so as not to burn.
- Serve immediately.