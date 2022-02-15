Get Inspired

Creamy Lemon Parmesan Chicken

When it comes to weeknight dinners, this is what we dream of. It's simple, creamy, and so dang satisfying.

Preparation: 10 minutes

Total Time: 40 Minutes

Yields: 3 servings

Ingredients

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan, divided

1 tsp. garlic powder

Zest of 1/2 lemon

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups baby spinach

1 cup heavy cream

2/3 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 lemon, sliced in rounds and halved

1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

Directions