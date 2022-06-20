Greek Souvlaki
This recipe uses lamb, but can easily be replaced by chicken, beef or pork. Cooking times may vary slightly.
Ingredients
- 2 Cloves garlic, minced
- 1/3 cup Olive oil
- 1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 tbsp Red wine vinegar
- 1 1/2 Chopped fresh oregano
- 1 Chopped fresh rosemary (dried will be fine)
- 1 Chopped fresh parsley
- 1/2 tsp Quality sea salt
- 1/4 tsp Ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 lb Boneless leg of lamb, 3/4" cubed
Directions
- Soak wooden skewers (if using wood) in warm water for a minimum of 8 hours before preparing the dish. This will prevent the ends from burning.
- Mix olive oil, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, garlic, salt, pepper, and herbs and together. Add cubed lamb. Cover and refrigerate 4 hours, or preferably overnight.
- Skewer lamb onto skewers, leaving no space between them, set aside.
- Preheat a grill to medium-high for 5 minutes. Oil the grates to prevent sticking.
- Grill lamb skewers for approximately 2 minutes per side, rotating them to all 4 sides, for a total of 8 minutes. Baste the skewers with remaining marinating liquid after each turn.