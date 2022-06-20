iHeartRadio

Greek Souvlaki

This recipe uses lamb, but can easily be replaced by chicken, beef or pork. Cooking times may vary slightly.

Ingredients

  • 2 Cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/3 cup Olive oil
  • 1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp Red wine vinegar
  • 1 1/2 Chopped fresh oregano
  • 1 Chopped fresh rosemary (dried will be fine)
  • 1 Chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/2 tsp Quality sea salt
  • 1/4 tsp Ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 lb Boneless leg of lamb, 3/4" cubed

 

Directions

  1. Soak wooden skewers (if using wood) in warm water for a minimum of 8 hours before preparing the dish. This will prevent the ends from burning.
  2. Mix olive oil, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, garlic, salt, pepper, and herbs and together. Add cubed lamb. Cover and refrigerate 4 hours, or preferably overnight.
  3. Skewer lamb onto skewers, leaving no space between them, set aside.
  4. Preheat a grill to medium-high for 5 minutes. Oil the grates to prevent sticking.
  5. Grill lamb skewers for approximately 2 minutes per side, rotating them to all 4 sides, for a total of 8 minutes. Baste the skewers with remaining marinating liquid after each turn.

 

