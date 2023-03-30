Grilled Corn Salad
Grilled Corn Salad
Ingredients
- 4-5 ears of corn, shucked
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 bell pepper, chopped
- 1/2 small red onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 6 green onions, chopped
- 1 jalapeno pepper, diced
- 1/2 avocado, chopped
- 4 tbsp lime juice (from about 2 limes)
- 1/2 tsp cumin ground
- 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/4 tsp black pepper ground
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 2 tbsp sour cream (or yogurt)
- 2 tbsp mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup cotija cheese (or feta), crumbled
Directions
- Preheat grill to high. Add corn and cook, turning often, until charred all over, about 10 minutes. Take the corn off heat and let it cool.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine all of the other ingredients.
- Once the corn has cooled, carefully cut the kernels and mix in with the rest of the salad.
- To serve, garnish with additional cilantro or cheese if preferred.