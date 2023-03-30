iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Grilled Corn Salad

Grilled Corn Salad

Ingredients

  • 4-5 ears of corn, shucked
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 bell pepper, chopped
  • 1/2 small red onion, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 6 green onions, chopped
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, diced
  • 1/2 avocado, chopped
  • 4 tbsp lime juice (from about 2 limes)
  • 1/2 tsp cumin ground
  • 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper ground
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 2 tbsp sour cream (or yogurt)
  • 2 tbsp mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup cotija cheese (or feta), crumbled

 

Directions

  1. Preheat grill to high. Add corn and cook, turning often, until charred all over, about 10 minutes. Take the corn off heat and let it cool.
  2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine all of the other ingredients.
  3. Once the corn has cooled, carefully cut the kernels and mix in with the rest of the salad.
  4. To serve, garnish with additional cilantro or cheese if preferred.

 

 

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com