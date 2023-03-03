Guacamole
Ingredients
- 4 ripe avocados, halved, pitted and peeled
- ½ cup red or white onion, finely chopped
- 2 ½ tbsp. lime, freshly squeezed
- 1 ¼ tbsp. salt or to taste
Optional
Try one or more of these additional ingredients to personalize your guacamole!
- 1 jalapeno Hot – finely chopped with seeds
Mild – finely chopped without seeds
- 1 medium tomato, finely diced
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro, finely diced
- 1 clove garlic, crushed or finely diced
Directions
- Mash avocados with a fork for desired consistency
- Add the remainder of the ingredients and mix well
- Cover and refrigerate for one hour
- Serve with tortilla chips or nachos
Makes 3 ½ cups