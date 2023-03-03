iHeartRadio

Guacamole

Guacamole

Ingredients

  • 4 ripe avocados, halved, pitted and peeled
  • ½ cup red or white onion, finely chopped
  • 2 ½ tbsp. lime, freshly squeezed
  • 1 ¼ tbsp. salt or to taste

Optional

Try one or more of these additional ingredients to personalize your guacamole!

  • 1 jalapeno Hot – finely chopped with seeds

                            Mild – finely chopped without seeds

  • 1 medium tomato, finely diced
  • ¼ cup fresh cilantro, finely diced
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed or finely diced

 

Directions

  1. Mash avocados with a fork for desired consistency
  2. Add the remainder of the ingredients and mix well
  3. Cover and refrigerate for one hour
  4. Serve with tortilla chips or nachos

Makes 3 ½ cups

 

