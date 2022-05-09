Halibut Burger
Ingredients
- 1 kg halibut trim, minced, cooked and cooled
- 1 tsp fine sea salt
- ½ tsp Old Bay seasoning
- 1 Tbsp chopped parsley
- 3 Tbsp chopped green onion
- 2 tsp fresh dill sprigs, finely chopped
- 1½ Tbsp dijon mustard
- 1½ cup mashed potatoes
- 1 tsp butter, for frying
- 9 burger buns
- 2 tsp tartar sauce per burger
- 1 lettuce head
- 9 slices ripe red tomatoes
Directions
- Place halibut onto a baking sheet lined with parchment. Bake at 350° F for 12-15 minutes. Alternatively, steam for 8-10 minutes. Set aside and allow to chill completely.
- Once cooled, flake halibut meat into a large mixing bowl.
- Add all other ingredients to bowl. Mix well.
- Portion burgers into 5-6 oz balls.
- Shape burgers into 4.5" wide by ¾" thick patties.
- Heat butter in a frying pan over medium heat. Once the butter stops frothing, place patties into pan.
- Allow to fry for 4 minutes per side until golden brown and heated through.
- Prep the burger buns, spread on tartar sauce, then place the patties on. Add tomatoes and lettuce to your liking. Enjoy!