iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Halibut Burger

Halibut Burger

Ingredients

  • 1 kg halibut trim, minced, cooked and cooled
  • 1 tsp fine sea salt
  • ½ tsp Old Bay seasoning
  • 1 Tbsp chopped parsley
  • 3 Tbsp chopped green onion
  • 2 tsp fresh dill sprigs, finely chopped
  • 1½ Tbsp dijon mustard
  • 1½ cup mashed potatoes
  • 1 tsp butter, for frying
  • 9 burger buns
  • 2 tsp tartar sauce per burger
  • 1 lettuce head
  • 9 slices ripe red tomatoes
  •  

Directions

  1. Place halibut onto a baking sheet lined with parchment. Bake at 350° F for 12-15 minutes. Alternatively, steam for 8-10 minutes. Set aside and allow to chill completely.
  2. Once cooled, flake halibut meat into a large mixing bowl.
  3. Add all other ingredients to bowl. Mix well.
  4. Portion burgers into 5-6 oz balls.
  5. Shape burgers into 4.5" wide by ¾" thick patties.
  6. Heat butter in a frying pan over medium heat. Once the butter stops frothing, place patties into pan.
  7. Allow to fry for 4 minutes per side until golden brown and heated through.
  8. Prep the burger buns, spread on tartar sauce, then place the patties on. Add tomatoes and lettuce to your liking. Enjoy!

 

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 871-2965


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com