Herbed Baked Brie & Roast Beef
Herbed Baked Brie
Ingredients
- 1 wheel of brie
- 6 sprigs rosemary
- 6 sprigs thyme
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Sliced baguette (for serving)
Directions
- Freeze brie until very firm (about 30 mins). Preheat oven to 350°.
- Toss rosemary, thyme and oil on a parchment-lined baking sheet until coated. Place brie in the centre and bake until cheese is melted, 15-20 mins.
- Remove from oven and let it rest to firm up slightly, about 5 mins. Strip leaves from uncovered herbs and sprinkle over brie. Enjoy!
The Perfect Roast Beef
Ingredients
- 1 5lb sirloin tip roast
- 1 entire head of garlic, finely minced
- 1 bunch rosemary, stripped from stalks, and finely chopped
- 2-3 sprigs fresh thyme, stripped from stalks, and finely chopped
- ¼ cup kosher salt
- 2 tbsp cracked black pepper
Directions
- Remove roast from fridge at least one hour prior to cooking to allow it to come to room temperature before roasting.
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Pat roast dry with paper towels or tea towels. Rub garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper all over the outside of the roast.
- Place roast on cooking rack, with a minimum of 1 inch clearance over roasting pan. Place in roasting pan, and roast at 425°F for 25 minutes. Without opening oven, drop temperature to 325°F, and continue to roast for an additional 45 minutes.
- Insert thermometer into thickest part of the roast and allow to sit for 30 seconds. Remove roast from oven when the internal temperature reaches 125°F (for rare).
IMPORTANT: Make sure the roast rests for a minimum of 20 minutes before carving.