Herbed Baked Brie & Roast Beef

Herbed Baked Brie

Ingredients

  • 1 wheel of brie
  • 6 sprigs rosemary
  • 6 sprigs thyme
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Sliced baguette (for serving)

 

Directions

  1. Freeze brie until very firm (about 30 mins). Preheat oven to 350°.
  2. Toss rosemary, thyme and oil on a parchment-lined baking sheet until coated. Place brie in the centre and bake until cheese is melted, 15-20 mins.
  3. Remove from oven and let it rest to firm up slightly, about 5 mins. Strip leaves from uncovered herbs and sprinkle over brie. Enjoy!

 

 

The Perfect Roast Beef

Ingredients

  • 1 5lb sirloin tip roast
  • 1 entire head of garlic, finely minced
  • 1 bunch rosemary, stripped from stalks, and finely chopped
  • 2-3 sprigs fresh thyme, stripped from stalks, and finely chopped
  • ¼ cup kosher salt
  • 2 tbsp cracked black pepper

 

Directions

  1. Remove roast from fridge at least one hour prior to cooking to allow it to come to room temperature before roasting.
  2. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  3. Pat roast dry with paper towels or tea towels. Rub garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper all over the outside of the roast.
  4. Place roast on cooking rack, with a minimum of 1 inch clearance over roasting pan. Place in roasting pan, and roast at 425°F for 25 minutes. Without opening oven, drop temperature to 325°F, and continue to roast for an additional 45 minutes.
  5. Insert thermometer into thickest part of the roast and allow to sit for 30 seconds. Remove roast from oven when the internal temperature reaches 125°F (for rare).

IMPORTANT: Make sure the roast rests for a minimum of 20 minutes before carving.

 

 

