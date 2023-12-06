Holiday Recipes

Molasses Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup pecan, chopped

½ cup pecan halves

11 tbsp unsalted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 whole egg

1 large egg yolk

1 tbsp molasses

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

Melt the butter in a glass microwave-safe dish until just melted. Whisk in granulated sugar. Whisk in the egg, egg yolk, vanilla, and molasses until combined. Fold in the dry ingredients until almost combined. Then fold in the chocolate chips and chopped pecans. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes. Scoop the dough onto baking sheet. Freeze the cookie dough balls for at least 3-4 hours, overnight will give the best flavor. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake 6-8 frozen cookies spaced at least 2 inches apart. Bake for 12-14 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Pull the tray out of the oven and press whole pecans into each cookie. Let the tray cool on a wire cooling rack for at least 10 minutes.

Figlicious Butter Board

Ingredients

4 oz salted butter, softened

¼ cup fig jam or preserves

4 figs, sliced

¼ cup red pepper jelly

Flaky salt and black pepper to taste

Crusty bread to serve

Directions

On a 15x9 board, spread the butter in an even layer on the board. Layer on dollops of fig jam, red pepper jelly and fig slices. Season with salt and black pepper. Garnish with fresh herbs and serve with toasted crusty bread or crackers.

Notes

Layer parchment paper on the board for easy clean up or if your board is not food safe. Put a dollop of butter or cheese under each corner to prevent it from moving around.

Use high quality butter (try Irish grass fed butter).

Slice the toppings into bite sizes pieces to make it easy to eat.