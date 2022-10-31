iHeartRadio

Macaroni & Cheese with Bacon and Champagne Cheddar

Macaroni & Cheese with Bacon and Champagne Cheddar

Ingredients

  • 1 pound elbow noodles
  • 4 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • ½ cup mascarpone cheese
  • 8 oz grated gruyere cheese
  • 16 oz grated champagne cheddar cheese
  • 2 oz freshly grated parmesan cheese
  • ½ tsp freshly ground pepper
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1/3 cup panko bread crumbs
  • 2 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked and crumbled

 

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 275°F. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with non-stick spray. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and prepare the pasta according to the directions, shaving 1 to 2 minutes off the cooking time. Drain the pasta and set aside.
  2. Heat the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Once it’s sizzling, add the garlic and cook for 15 seconds, then whisk in the flour to create a roux. Stir the roux until it’s golden in colour and fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour the milk in slowly and stir constantly until the liquid is slightly thickened, another 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and add mascarpone, gruyere, cheddar, and parmesan cheese. Stir the sauce constantly with a heatproof spatula until the cheese is melted, then add the pepper, salt, and nutmeg. Stir to combine.
  3. Add the pasta to the baking dish and pour the cheese over the top. Mix to combine and disperse the sauce throughout the noodles. Cover the top with bread crumbs and bacon. Bake until golden and bubbly on top, about 30 minutes.

 

 

