New Year's Recipes

Kale Caesar Salad

Ingredients

2 bunches of kale, washed, dried, and chopped into bite-size pieces

¼ cup + 2 tbsp Caesar dressing

¼ cup parmesan cheese, shredded finely

1 tsp shallots, finely chopped

1 cup croutons

Directions

Bruise kale with hands by squeezing it before placing it into a stainless steel bowl. Drizzle kale with Caesar dressing, half of the parmesan and all of the shallots. Stir to combine. Transfer to a plate or salad bowl. Top with croutons and remaining parmesan cheese.

Roasted Curried Cauliflower

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower, stem trimmed

1 tbsp vegetable oil

½ cup Indian or Greek Yogurt

2 tbsp chopped cilantro (for garnish)

¼ cup slivered almonds (for garnish)

Spice Mixture

1 tbsp cumin

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp garlic salt

1 tsp garam masala or 2 tbsp yellow curry powder

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Rub cauliflower with vegetable oil and place on a baking sheet. Roast cauliflower head for 25 minutes, until outside is golden brown and softened. Meanwhile, mix spices and yogurt in a small stainless steel bowl. Using tongs and small knife, cut cauliflower florets from stalk and add to yogurt mixture. Toss well to combine. Serve with chopped cilantro, and slivered almonds.

Avocado and White Bean Dip

Ingredients

1 can white kidney beans

1 large avocado, peeled, seed removed, and diced

2 cloves crushed garlic

2 tbsp fresh chopped basil

1 tsp grated lemon rind

3 tbsp lemon juice

6 tbsp olive oil

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper

Directions

Rinse kidney beans well under cold running water. Pat dry with paper towels. Place all above ingredients in bowl of food processor fitted with metal blade. Process until smooth and creamy. Taste and adjust seasonings. Add additional sea salt and lemon juice to taste. Add additional olive oil if a creamier consistency is desired.

*Flavour can be varied by substituting cilantro for the basil, lime juice and grated lime rind for the lemon juice and grated lemon rind, and adding 2 tbsp of chopped fresh Fresno or Jalapeno peppers with seeds removed. This Mexican version is delicious spread on tortillas under your favourite taco filling.