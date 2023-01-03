iHeartRadio

Peking Duck Wrap

Ingredients

  • 1 Chinese BBQ duck

For the Peking pancakes:

  • ½ cup plain flour
  • 2 tbsp cornflour
  • ¼ cup water
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tbsp butter, melted
  • 6-8 scallions, thinly sliced
  • ½ cucumber, cut into matchsticks

For the sauce:

  • 2 tbsp sesame oil
  • 6-8 tbsp black bean sauce
  • 2-3 tbsp light brown sugar

 

Directions

  1. Bake Chinese BBQ duck at 375°F for 1 hour 45 min. Cut into slices

For the Peking pancakes:

  1. Combine flour, cornflour, water, milk, eggs & half the butter in a stand mixer. Process until the batter is smooth. Pour into a measuring cup. Cover and stand for 15 mins.
  2. Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Brush with remaining butter. Pour a tablespoon of batter into a frying pan. Spread to form a thin pancake, about 16 cm in diameter. Cook for 2 mins. Turn and cook for a further 1 min. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining batter.

For the sauce:

  1. Combine sesame oil, black bean sauce & light brown sugar to make the sauce.

To serve:

Serve the duck with 20-24 Peking pancakes, scallions, cucumbers & sauce.

 

 

