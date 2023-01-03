Peking Duck Wrap
Ingredients
- 1 Chinese BBQ duck
For the Peking pancakes:
- ½ cup plain flour
- 2 tbsp cornflour
- ¼ cup water
- ¼ cup milk
- 2 eggs
- 2 tbsp butter, melted
- 6-8 scallions, thinly sliced
- ½ cucumber, cut into matchsticks
For the sauce:
- 2 tbsp sesame oil
- 6-8 tbsp black bean sauce
- 2-3 tbsp light brown sugar
Directions
- Bake Chinese BBQ duck at 375°F for 1 hour 45 min. Cut into slices
For the Peking pancakes:
- Combine flour, cornflour, water, milk, eggs & half the butter in a stand mixer. Process until the batter is smooth. Pour into a measuring cup. Cover and stand for 15 mins.
- Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Brush with remaining butter. Pour a tablespoon of batter into a frying pan. Spread to form a thin pancake, about 16 cm in diameter. Cook for 2 mins. Turn and cook for a further 1 min. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining batter.
For the sauce:
- Combine sesame oil, black bean sauce & light brown sugar to make the sauce.
To serve:
Serve the duck with 20-24 Peking pancakes, scallions, cucumbers & sauce.