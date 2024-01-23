Pulled Pork Sandwiches

INGREDIENTS

1½ tsp whole coriander seed

1½ tsp whole cumin seed

1½ tsp black peppercorns

2 ¼ tsp coarse kosher salt

1½ tsp dry mustard powder

1½ tsp chili powder

3 tbsp dark brown sugar

3 ½ 1b boneless pork shoulder

INSTRUCTIONS

Assemble the spice rub for the pork: In a dry, small skillet over medium-low heat, toast coriander, cumin and peppercorns until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Using a spice grinder or mortar and pestle, grind toasted spices into a fine powder. Transfer to a bowl and mix with salt, mustard powder, chili powder and sugar.

Heat oven to 300 degrees. Place pork in a baking pan and roast for 3 to 4 hours or until meat is pull-apart tender and internal temperature reads 200 degrees on a meat thermometer. Let meat cool for at least 30 minutes before pulling it apart and shredding with your hands or two forks. This works best when the meat is warm but not hot.

Serve pulled pork with slaw, brioche buns and barbecue sauce on the side.