iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • ¾ tsp baking soda
  • 1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon
  • ½ tsp ground ginger
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • ½ tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1/8 tsp ground cloves
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin puree
  • 1 ½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

 

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
  2. In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and salt for 20 seconds, set aside.
  3. Blend together granulated sugar, brown sugar and vegetable oil until combined. Mix in egg and vanilla then blend in pumpkin puree. With a mixer on low speed, slowly add in flour mixture and mix just until nearly combined. With a rubber spatula, fold in chocolate chips.
  4. Drop dough 2 tbsp at a time onto baking sheet, spacing cookies two inches apart.
  5. Bake until cookies are nearly set about 12 minutes. Allow to cool several minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool.

 

 

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays
 

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com