Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ¾ tsp baking soda
- 1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground ginger
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ tsp ground nutmeg
- 1/8 tsp ground cloves
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 1 large egg
- ½ cup packed light brown sugar
- 1 cup canned pumpkin puree
- 1 ½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and salt for 20 seconds, set aside.
- Blend together granulated sugar, brown sugar and vegetable oil until combined. Mix in egg and vanilla then blend in pumpkin puree. With a mixer on low speed, slowly add in flour mixture and mix just until nearly combined. With a rubber spatula, fold in chocolate chips.
- Drop dough 2 tbsp at a time onto baking sheet, spacing cookies two inches apart.
- Bake until cookies are nearly set about 12 minutes. Allow to cool several minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool.