Roasted Turkey & Festive Sides
Roasted Turkey
INGREDIENTS
- 1 13-14 lb turkey (adjust recipe accordingly if your turkey is larger or smaller)
- 1 bunch thyme
- 1 bunch rosemary
- 4 small mandarin oranges, cut in half
- 3 cloves garlic
- 3-4 bay leaves
- 1 bunch flat leaf Italian parsley
- 4 carrots, cut roughly
- 4 ribs of celery, cut roughly
- 1 large yellow onion, cut roughly
- 1/4 cup butter
DIRECTIONS
- Place butter, 2 tbsp chopped rosemary, 1 tbsp chopped thyme, and 1 tbsp chopped parsley into microwave safe container and microwave until melted, approximately 40 seconds.
- Place carrots, 1 clove of garlic, onions, and celery on two large roasting tray to form a base upon which the turkey will roast.
- Place washed and dried turkey into roasting tray and tuck the wings behind the body and tie the legs together using the excess skin.
- Stuff the turkey with all remaining ingredients. Squeeze the oranges inside of the turkey to extract their juices.
- Drizzle herb butter over the turkey and massage into every opening.
- Roast for 3h 45 minutes or until internal temperature (taken in between the thigh and the body) reads 185˚F.
- Allow turkey to rest for minimum 20 minutes before carving.
TO CARVE
- Start by removing the breasts. Follow the keel bone along until you feel the ribs underneath. Follow the ribs down until you reach the bottom of the breast. Cut the skin above the thigh to remove the breasts. Set aside.
- Lift up under the thighs where they are attached to the body of the turkey. You should feel the thigh joint break, freeing the thigh. Remove the thighs and set aside.
- Remove the wings and set aside.
- Cut the breasts into strips and place onto large platter.
- Break the thigh into a drum and thigh section. Remove the thigh bone and cut into bite sized pieces. For the drum, be careful to remove the tendons as they are much thicker than they are on a chicken. Place onto platter.
- Remove wing tips from wings and place remaining wings onto platter. Serve!
Turkey Gravy
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup turkey fat (pan drippings from roast turkey)
- 1/3 cup all purpose flour
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 3-4 cups chicken or turkey stock
Optional:
- 1 tsp fresh thyme
- 1/2 tsp cracked black pepper
- 1/8 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
DIRECTIONS
- Strain off pan drippings from roasted turkey.
- Skim fat from drippings and add approximately half cup into preheated pan over medium heat.
- Add 1/3 cup all purpose flour into pan with fat and stir well. Allow to cook through for at least 1 minute.
- Add 1/4 cup dry white wine to pan and allow to cook for an additional 1 to 1 1/2 minutes.
- Add 1 cup broth to pan and allow to thicken. Continue to add stock, a spoonful at a time, until desired consistency is reached.
- Remove from heat. Stir in salt, herbs, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Serve!
Brussels Sprouts
INGREDIENTS
- 1.5-2 lbs Brussels sprouts, trimmed
- 1 tbsp butter
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 tbsp salt (for boiling water)
- ice (for ice bath)
DIRECTIONS
- Place pot of water on high heat and add 2 tbsp salt. Heat to boiling.
- Trim all Brussels sprouts by cutting through the thick stem. Remove the outer leaves and any browned sections.
- Boil Brussels sprouts for 6-7 minutes, depending on size.
- Place Brussels sprouts immediately into ice bath and allow to completely cool, 2 minutes. The Brussels sprouts can be kept like this for up to a day.
- 10 minutes prior to serving, place large frying pan over medium-high heat and allow to heat fully for at least 3 minutes.
- Place 1 tbsp butter into pan and allow to froth.
- Immediately add all Brussels sprouts to pan, give them a quick toss and then allow to sear on one side for 2 minutes. Turn them once, season with kosher salt and cracked black pepper, allowing them to sear on the other side for another 2 minutes. Serve immediately.
Dinner Buns
YIELD
- 12 buns at approx. 64g each
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups all purpose flour
- 3 tbsp butter, softened
- 1 tbsp butter, melted
- 1 egg
- 1 cup 2% milk, warmed in the microwave for
- 30-40 seconds until it is room temperature
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp instant dry yeast
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 375˚F. Grease an 18”x12” baking sheet.
- Combine milk, yeast, and sugar. Stir and then allow to activate for minimum 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, mix flour and salt in an electric mixer or in a bowl, by hand.
- Pour yeast mixture into flour and add softened butter and egg.
- Mix on medium high speed (level 6 out of 10) on electric mixer for 10 minutes or 12-14 minutes by hand, until dough is elastic and comes freely from the side of the bowl.
- Remove dough from mixer bowl and place into a clean, lightly oiled bowl and cover with a kitchen towel for 90 minutes or until dough has doubled in size.
- Remove dough from bowl, punch down, and then weigh (if you have a scale) by simply weighing the entire ball and then dividing by 12. Each ball should weigh approximately 64 g.
- Place balls onto baking sheet in 4 rows of 3. Place kitchen towel over top again and set on top of the stove or in a warm place for an additional 60 minutes or until doubled in size.
- Brush risen dough with melted butter and bake on top rack in the oven for 14 minutes.
- Once baked, brush buns immediately again with melted butter and set aside until you can no longer resist the temptation!