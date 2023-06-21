iHeartRadio

Sockeye Salmon Burger

Sockeye Salmon Burger

Ingredients

  • 1 lb ground sockeye salmon meat
  • ½ cup diced mixed peppers
  • 1/3 cup bread crumbs
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp pepper
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • ½ cup mayo or yogurt
  • 1 large beaten egg

 

For the dill sauce:

  • 1/3 cup sour cream
  • 4 tbsp mayo/salad dressing
  • 1 tsp dill weed – fresh or dried
  • ½ tsp lime peel
  • ½ tsp dill pickle relish

 

 

Directions

  1. In a bowl, add salmon, peppers, breadcrumbs, salt & pepper, lemon juice and yogurt or mayo. Mix well and form into 4-5 3oz patties. Set aside. 
  2. Mix all of the ingredients for the dill sauce together.
  3. Heat your grill over medium-high heat. Grill salmon burgers until done. 
  4. Serve on warm buns with lettuce, tomato and fresh dill sauce. Enjoy!
     

 

 

