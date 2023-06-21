Sockeye Salmon Burger
Ingredients
- 1 lb ground sockeye salmon meat
- ½ cup diced mixed peppers
- 1/3 cup bread crumbs
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- ½ cup mayo or yogurt
- 1 large beaten egg
For the dill sauce:
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 4 tbsp mayo/salad dressing
- 1 tsp dill weed – fresh or dried
- ½ tsp lime peel
- ½ tsp dill pickle relish
Directions
- In a bowl, add salmon, peppers, breadcrumbs, salt & pepper, lemon juice and yogurt or mayo. Mix well and form into 4-5 3oz patties. Set aside.
- Mix all of the ingredients for the dill sauce together.
- Heat your grill over medium-high heat. Grill salmon burgers until done.
- Serve on warm buns with lettuce, tomato and fresh dill sauce. Enjoy!