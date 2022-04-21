Steak Frites
Steak
Ingredients
2 ribeye steaks, about 1.5-2_lbs (remove from fridge 30 mins prior to cooking)
kosher salt
freshly ground pepper
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more
3 tbsp unsalted butter
2 garlic cloves, smashed & skin left on
3-4 sprigs thyme
- Preheat a cast iron skillet or thick bottomed frying pan over medium heat for at least 5 minutes. Pat steak dry then season heavily with kosher salt and black pepper on both sides.
- Place olive oil into pan and heat for 30 seconds. Carefully place steaks into pan, pressing them down evenly across the entire surface. Cook steaks for approximately 2 minutes, or until the edges caramelize then flip and repeat. Sear the edges by lifting the steak with tongs and pressing onto surface of pan.
- Insert meat thermometer into steak, along the edge, get as close to the center as you can.
Rare 115°F • Medium Rare 120°F • Medium 125°F • Medium Well 130°F • Well Done 135°F
Note: These temperatures are 5 degrees lower than they will be when the steak is finished.
- Once temperature has been achieved, remove steaks from pan and place onto a plate. Do not wipe pan clean. Place butter into pan and allow to froth then subside. Return steaks back into pan along with garlic and herbs. Spoon hot butter over steaks for approximately 2-3 minutes longer, or until desired doneness is achieved.
Frites
Ingredients
4 large russet potatoes
Vegetable or peanut oil for frying
Sea salt
- Peel and rinse the potatoes. Then cut them into sticks by cutting the potato in 4 or 5 vertical pieces, and then cutting each piece into sticks.
- Place them in a large bowl and cover with cold water. Allow them to soak 2 to 3 hours.
- When you’re ready to make the fries, drain off the water and lay the potatoes on 2 baking sheets lined with paper towels. Blot with paper towels to dry them.
- Heat a few inches of oil in a heavy pot to 300°F. In 3 or 4 batches, cook the potatoes until soft, 4 to 5 minutes per batch. They should not be brown at this point! You just want to start the cooking process. Remove each batch and drain on new/dry paper towels.
- Once all the potatoes have been fried at 300°F, turn up the heat until the oil reaches 400°F. When the oil’s hot, start frying the potatoes in batches again, cooking until the fries are golden and crisp. Remove the potatoes from the oil and drain on paper towels.
- Sprinkle with sea salt and serve hot.