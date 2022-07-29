iHeartRadio

Summer Berry Pie

Ingredients

  • 2 pie crust doughs, 9-inch (homemade or frozen)
  • ½ cup unsalted butter
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup water
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • ½ cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon or nutmeg
  • Berries of your choice (strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or raspberries)

 

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Melt the butter in a saucepan. Stir in flour to form a paste. Add water, white sugar and brown sugar, and bring to a boil. Reduce temperature and let simmer until thickened. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. 
     
  2. In a large bowl, mix together berries, cinnamon and sugar sauce.
     
  3. Place the bottom crust in your pan. Fill with berries, mounded slightly. Cover with a lattice work crust. 
     
  4. Bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Reduce the temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Continue baking for 35 to 45 minutes.
     
  5. Serve with your favourite vanilla ice cream.

 

