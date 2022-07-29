Summer Berry Pie
Ingredients
- 2 pie crust doughs, 9-inch (homemade or frozen)
- ½ cup unsalted butter
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup water
- ½ cup white sugar
- ½ cup packed brown sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon or nutmeg
- Berries of your choice (strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or raspberries)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Melt the butter in a saucepan. Stir in flour to form a paste. Add water, white sugar and brown sugar, and bring to a boil. Reduce temperature and let simmer until thickened. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
- In a large bowl, mix together berries, cinnamon and sugar sauce.
- Place the bottom crust in your pan. Fill with berries, mounded slightly. Cover with a lattice work crust.
- Bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Reduce the temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Continue baking for 35 to 45 minutes.
- Serve with your favourite vanilla ice cream.