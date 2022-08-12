Summer in Italy
Tuscan Grilled Steak
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb T-Bone Steak, about 1 ½" thick (remove from fridge 30 minutes prior to cooking)
- 1 tsp rosemary, finely chopped
- 1 tsp thyme, finely chopped
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 lemon
Directions
- In a small bowl, mix together rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper. Brush steak with olive oil. Then sprinkle with herb mix.
- Preheat grill to high heat. Place steak on the grill and cook until charred on the outside, about
- 2 minutes per side.
- Turn heat down to medium and flip steak back to first side.
- Continue to cook until desired doneness. For accuracy, check by inserting a probe meat thermometer along the edge, getting as close to the center as you can: rare 120°F, medium rare 125°F, medium 130°F, medium well 135°F, well done 140°F to 145°F.
- Meanwhile brush the cut side of the lemon with olive oil and place on the hot part of the grill until charred with nice grill marks.
- Take steak and lemon off grill. Squeeze lemon juice over the meat and let rest for 10 minutes.
- Cut into slices and serve.
Grilled Peach Salad
INGREDIENTS
- 2 firm ripe peaches, halved
- 2 (5-oz.) packages baby arugula
- 1 125g burrata cheese, cut to bite size pieces
- 3/4 cup torn fresh mint leaves
- 3/4 cup roughly chopped pecans
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp white wine or balsamic vinegar
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp honey
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
Directions
- Preheat grill to high (450°F to 550°F).
- Place peaches, cut sides down, on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until well charred, about 4 minutes, turning to grill on all sides.
- Toss together arugula, burrata cheese, mint, and pecans in a large bowl.
- Whisk together olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, honey, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until well combined.
- Drizzle vinaigrette over arugula; toss to combine.
- Serve grilled peaches over salad.
Fresh Pesto with Basil
INGREDIENTS
- 1/3 cup pine nuts
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated, freshly grated
- Parmigiano Reggiano is best
- 3 cloves fresh local garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 2 cups fresh basil leaves, packed
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 tsp sea salt or to desired taste
- 1/8 tsp fresh ground pepper
Directions
- Place pine nuts in a dry skillet and gently heat until lightly toasted on each side, let it cool.
- Add pine nuts, parmesan cheese, lemon juice and garlic to a food processor and pulse. Scrape down the sides with a spatula, add basil and pulse a few times more.
- While the processor is running slowly add olive oil in a steady stream until it begins to emulsify.
- Halfway through adding the oil, stop and scrape down the sides, mix some more and then add salt and pepper.
- Serve tossed in pasta, on homemade pizza, roasted new potatoes or garlic bread.
If making pesto in advance, place in a jar and add some oil to the top to prevent air from darkening the basil and cover with a tight-fitting lid.