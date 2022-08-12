Summer in Italy

Tuscan Grilled Steak

Servings: 2

INGREDIENTS

1 lb T-Bone Steak, about 1 ½" thick (remove from fridge 30 minutes prior to cooking)

1 tsp rosemary, finely chopped

1 tsp thyme, finely chopped

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 lemon

Directions

In a small bowl, mix together rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper. Brush steak with olive oil. Then sprinkle with herb mix. Preheat grill to high heat. Place steak on the grill and cook until charred on the outside, about 2 minutes per side. Turn heat down to medium and flip steak back to first side. Continue to cook until desired doneness. For accuracy, check by inserting a probe meat thermometer along the edge, getting as close to the center as you can: rare 120°F, medium rare 125°F, medium 130°F, medium well 135°F, well done 140°F to 145°F. Meanwhile brush the cut side of the lemon with olive oil and place on the hot part of the grill until charred with nice grill marks. Take steak and lemon off grill. Squeeze lemon juice over the meat and let rest for 10 minutes. Cut into slices and serve.

Grilled Peach Salad

INGREDIENTS

2 firm ripe peaches, halved

2 (5-oz.) packages baby arugula

1 125g burrata cheese, cut to bite size pieces

3/4 cup torn fresh mint leaves

3/4 cup roughly chopped pecans

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp white wine or balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp honey

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Directions

Preheat grill to high (450°F to 550°F). Place peaches, cut sides down, on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until well charred, about 4 minutes, turning to grill on all sides. Toss together arugula, burrata cheese, mint, and pecans in a large bowl. Whisk together olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, honey, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until well combined. Drizzle vinaigrette over arugula; toss to combine. Serve grilled peaches over salad.

Fresh Pesto with Basil

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup pine nuts

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated, freshly grated

Parmigiano Reggiano is best

3 cloves fresh local garlic, minced

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 cups fresh basil leaves, packed

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 tsp sea salt or to desired taste

1/8 tsp fresh ground pepper

Directions

Place pine nuts in a dry skillet and gently heat until lightly toasted on each side, let it cool. Add pine nuts, parmesan cheese, lemon juice and garlic to a food processor and pulse. Scrape down the sides with a spatula, add basil and pulse a few times more. While the processor is running slowly add olive oil in a steady stream until it begins to emulsify. Halfway through adding the oil, stop and scrape down the sides, mix some more and then add salt and pepper. Serve tossed in pasta, on homemade pizza, roasted new potatoes or garlic bread.

If making pesto in advance, place in a jar and add some oil to the top to prevent air from darkening the basil and cover with a tight-fitting lid.