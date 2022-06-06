Taste of Greece
Greek Lemon Potatoes
Ingredients
- 1 lb Baby potatoes cut in half
- 2 tbsp Olive oil
- 2 tbsp Cold water
- 3 tbsp Lemon juice*
- 1 tsp Dried oregano
- 1 tsp Sea salt
- Fresh cracked pepper
- 1/2 Lemon sliced thinly
*Bottled lemon juice works best for the recipe
Directions
- Prepare a double layer pouch of tinfoil crimped on all four sides to hold the potatoes and liquids.
- Preheat BBQ to high leaving the back section unheated.
- Scrub and rinse potatoes, slice in half and place in a bowl.
- Pour olive oil over potatoes and toss until evenly coated.
- Add the potatoes to the foil and pour the water and lemon juice over them.
- Sprinkle with salt, pepper and oregano and place lemon slices on top.
- Cover with layer of tin foil as a lid.
- Place the potatoes on the back unheated section of the BBQ and close the lid.
- Cook for 45 minutes.
- Remove lid and cook uncovered over high heat for about 10 minutes until crispy on the bottom.
- Remove and serve.
Greek Lemon Ribs
Ingredients
- 1 rack Pork back ribs
- 1 tsp Olive oil
- 2 tsp Dried oregano
- 2 tsp Sea Salt
- Fresh cracked black pepper
- 3 tbsp Lemon juice*
- 1/2 Lemon thinly sliced
- *Bottled lemon juice works best for the recipe
Directions
- Prepare a double layered pouch of tin foil crimped up on all four sides to hold cooking juices and oil the inside bottom to prevent the ribs from sticking during cooking.
- On the inside or concave side of the ribs, use a sharp knife to lift up one end of the layer of “skin” covering the ribs and pull across to remove.
- On the same side, slice the meat between each rib three quarters of the way down, being careful not to cut all the way through.
- Preheat BBQ on high heat, leaving one section unheated, preferably at the back.
- Sprinkle the uncut side of the ribs with half of the salt, pepper and dried oregano and place this side face down in the foil pouch.
- Slowly pour the lemon juice over the cut side of the ribs from one end to the other and cover with the lemon slices.
- Sprinkle with the other half of the salt, pepper and dried oregano.
- Place a layer of tinfoil over the ribs and crimp to form a lid.
- Place the foil pouch on the unheated section of the BBQ and close the lid.
- Convection cook for 45 minutes.
- Reduce the front burners to medium.
- Take off the tin foil lid, place the lemon slices to the side and remove the ribs to the hot section of the grill, retaining the juices in the pouch for later use.
- Sear both sides for an additional 10 minutes or until crisped up to desired texture.
- On a cutting board, slice the ribs between the bones and place on a platter.
- Pour the remaining juices from the pouch over ribs and top with the lemon slices and serve.
Saganaki
Ingredients
- 115g Graviera cheese
- 2 tbsp Water
- 1/4 cup All-purpose flour
- 1 tbsp Olive oil
- 1/2 - 1 Lemon to taste
- Crusty bread
- Dried Kalamata olives
Directions
- Brush the full 4oz piece of Graviera cheese on both sides with water.
- Dredge the cheese in flour on both sides.
- Heat the oil in a heavy bottomed frying pan to medium high until almost smoking.
- Gently place the cheese on one side in the oil and sear until golden crisp.
- Carefully flip over with a spatula and fry the other side until the cheese appears melted and bubbly on the sides.
- Remove from the pan and place onto a serving plate, (alternately leave in the hot pan to serve).
Tzatziki
Ingredients
- 2/3 cup Long English Cucumber or
- Field Cucumber, peeled and seeded
- 1/2 cup White onion, finely chopped
- 1 1/4 cup Plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp Fresh lemon juice
- 1/3 cup Sour cream (full fat preferably)
- 1 tsp chopped fresh Italian Parsley
- 3/4 tsp Salt, divided
Directions
- Peel cucumber and remove seeds.
- Finely chop cucumber. Sprinkle with 1/4 t salt and set aside for 20 minutes. Drain in a sieve to remove excess water and prevent a watery dip.
- Finely chop onion.
- Combine onion with cucumber and all other ingredients.
- Serve alongside your favourite pita bread, calamari, or fresh vegetables.
Hummus
Ingredients
- 398ml can of garbanzo beans
- 2 tbsp Tahini
- 2 Garlic cloves
- 2 tbsp Lemon juice
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil – reserve 1 tsp for topping
- 1 tsp Sea salt
- 1/4 cup Water
- 1/8 tsp Smoked paprika
Directions
- Drain water from can of garbanzo beans and rinse with cold water.
- Place garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and salt into a food processor.
- Mix until almost smooth but still a bit chunky.
- Add most of the olive oil, retaining one tsp for drizzling later.
- Mix for 15 seconds.
- Add 1/4 cup of cold water and mix until smooth.
- Pour into a serving dish, drizzle with the remaining olive oil and sprinkle with paprika.
- Serve with a platter made up of cold radishes, carrot and celery sticks, cucumber and bell pepper slices, broccoli and cauliflower florets and warm Pita bread.