Taste of Italy

Level up your charcuterie board with Italian cheese and meats.

Italian Cheeses

Latterria Pamigiano Reggiano Vacca Rossa (Red Cow): Milk from a unique breed of red cow with a flavour that is sweet and delicate

Latterria Pamigiano Reggiano Solo di Bruna (Brown Cow): Rich, sweeter, nuttier, almost toffee-like taste derived from the milk of a special breed of brown cow

Latterria Pamigiano Reggiano Cheese Aged 40 months: Extra aging intensifies the complex, sweet/salty, nutty, deep umami flavours

Latterria Pamigiano Reggiano di Montagne (from the mountains): Made only with milk from cows that graze on grass and herbs in high altitude mountain meadows

Latterria Pamigiano Reggiano Organic: Made with milk from organic farms free of peticides, herbicides and chemical fertilizers

Pecorino Crotonese from Calabria, Italy: Intense, distinctive salty, sweet and savoury. Grate over hot pasta

Smoked Scamorza: Mozzarella substitute – milky, slightly smoky, earthy, melts easily

Latteria Mascarpone: Extra velvety cream cheese, slightly sweet

Latteria Burrata (flown in direct from Italy!): Rich, buttery, fresh Mozzarella filled with sweet cream

Latteria Burratina with Truffles (flown in direct from Italy!): Rich, buttery, fresh Mozzarella filled with sweet cream and black truffle

Garofalo Buffalo Milk Ricotta: Made with full fat buffalo milk – creamy, fluffy, delicate and fresh

Campania Felix Buffalo Milk Mozzarella with Truffles: Fresh, soft and delicate – flown in from Italy

Quattro Portoni Buffalo Milk Blue Cheese: Intense, persistent flavour sweetened by the fatty sensations typical of buffalo milk

Gorgonzola Dolce DOP: Sweet (Dolce), luxuriously creamy, buttery and mild. Spread it on warm toasted bread, crackers or eat it with a spoon!

Italian Meats

Homestyle Porchetta

Preferisco Pancetta Mild

Bresola

Guanciale

Mortadella

Prosciutto Cotto

Prosciutto Cotto with Herbs

Prosciutto di Parma (24 months)

Serrano Ham (20 months)

Speck Italian Ham

Linguine Alle Vongole (Linguine with Clams)

INGREDIENTS

salt

6 oz linguine

4 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided

2-3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 red chili pepper, chopped or ¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

¼ cup white wine

2 lbs fresh Manila clams in the shell

3 tbsp fresh fl at-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

DIRECTIONS

Bring water to a boil in a big pot. Add a pinch of salt and pasta. Stir occasionally, until about 2 minutes before al dente. Drain, reserving ½ cup pasta cooking water. Meanwhile, heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until just golden. Add chili pepper and continue cooking 15 more seconds. Add wine, then clams; increase heat to high. Cover skillet and cook until clams open and release their juices, 3-6 minutes. Use tongs to transfer them to a bowl. Add ¼ cup pasta water to skillet; bring to a boil. Add pasta and cook over high heat, tossing constantly, until pasta is al dente and has soaked up some of the sauce from the pan. Add clams and any juices, along with parsley, and toss to combine. Add more pasta water if sauce seems dry. Transfer pasta to warm bowls and drizzle with remaining oil.

Fresh Grape Tomato Pizza

INGREDIENTS

1 pre-made pizza shell approximately 12” round

2 tbsp olive oil, divided

10 slices of Italissimo or Zerto Fresh Mozzarella

1 ½ cup multi-coloured grape tomatoes cut in half lengthwise

½ tsp sea salt

2 cloves of fresh garlic sliced

2 thin slices of red onion separated into rings

12 fresh basil leaves depending on size

Optional: 4 slices of pancetta, fried and then chopped into bit pieces

DIRECTIONS