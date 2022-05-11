Taste of Italy
Level up your charcuterie board with Italian cheese and meats.
Italian Cheeses
Latterria Pamigiano Reggiano Vacca Rossa (Red Cow): Milk from a unique breed of red cow with a flavour that is sweet and delicate
Latterria Pamigiano Reggiano Solo di Bruna (Brown Cow): Rich, sweeter, nuttier, almost toffee-like taste derived from the milk of a special breed of brown cow
Latterria Pamigiano Reggiano Cheese Aged 40 months: Extra aging intensifies the complex, sweet/salty, nutty, deep umami flavours
Latterria Pamigiano Reggiano di Montagne (from the mountains): Made only with milk from cows that graze on grass and herbs in high altitude mountain meadows
Latterria Pamigiano Reggiano Organic: Made with milk from organic farms free of peticides, herbicides and chemical fertilizers
Pecorino Crotonese from Calabria, Italy: Intense, distinctive salty, sweet and savoury. Grate over hot pasta
Smoked Scamorza: Mozzarella substitute – milky, slightly smoky, earthy, melts easily
Latteria Mascarpone: Extra velvety cream cheese, slightly sweet
Latteria Burrata (flown in direct from Italy!): Rich, buttery, fresh Mozzarella filled with sweet cream
Latteria Burratina with Truffles (flown in direct from Italy!): Rich, buttery, fresh Mozzarella filled with sweet cream and black truffle
Garofalo Buffalo Milk Ricotta: Made with full fat buffalo milk – creamy, fluffy, delicate and fresh
Campania Felix Buffalo Milk Mozzarella with Truffles: Fresh, soft and delicate – flown in from Italy
Quattro Portoni Buffalo Milk Blue Cheese: Intense, persistent flavour sweetened by the fatty sensations typical of buffalo milk
Gorgonzola Dolce DOP: Sweet (Dolce), luxuriously creamy, buttery and mild. Spread it on warm toasted bread, crackers or eat it with a spoon!
Italian Meats
Homestyle Porchetta
Preferisco Pancetta Mild
Bresola
Guanciale
Mortadella
Prosciutto Cotto
Prosciutto Cotto with Herbs
Prosciutto di Parma (24 months)
Serrano Ham (20 months)
Speck Italian Ham
Linguine Alle Vongole (Linguine with Clams)
INGREDIENTS
- salt
- 6 oz linguine
- 4 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided
- 2-3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 red chili pepper, chopped or ¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- ¼ cup white wine
- 2 lbs fresh Manila clams in the shell
- 3 tbsp fresh fl at-leaf parsley, roughly chopped
DIRECTIONS
- Bring water to a boil in a big pot. Add a pinch of salt and pasta. Stir occasionally, until about 2 minutes before al dente. Drain, reserving ½ cup pasta cooking water.
- Meanwhile, heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until just golden. Add chili pepper and continue cooking 15 more seconds. Add wine, then clams; increase heat to high. Cover skillet and cook until clams open and release their juices, 3-6 minutes. Use tongs to transfer them to a bowl.
- Add ¼ cup pasta water to skillet; bring to a boil. Add pasta and cook over high heat, tossing constantly, until pasta is al dente and has soaked up some of the sauce from the pan. Add clams and any juices, along with parsley, and toss to combine. Add more pasta water if sauce seems dry.
- Transfer pasta to warm bowls and drizzle with remaining oil.
Fresh Grape Tomato Pizza
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pre-made pizza shell approximately 12” round
- 2 tbsp olive oil, divided
- 10 slices of Italissimo or Zerto Fresh Mozzarella
- 1 ½ cup multi-coloured grape tomatoes cut in half lengthwise
- ½ tsp sea salt
- 2 cloves of fresh garlic sliced
- 2 thin slices of red onion separated into rings
- 12 fresh basil leaves depending on size
- Optional: 4 slices of pancetta, fried and then chopped into bit pieces
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350° F with rack in lowest position.
- Place pizza shell on a baking sheet coated with 1 tbsp oil to prevent sticking or use a pre-heated pizza stone.
- Place mozzarella slices evenly over the pizza crust
- Add garlic slices, grape tomatoes (mixing up the different colours), sprinkle with sea salt and top with red onion rings. Optional: sprinkle with crispy pancetta bits.
- Bake until cheese is melted and crust is browned, about 10 to 15 minutes. Optional: turn on broiler and move rack up to top position and place pizza under broiler for 2-4 minutes until cheese is bubbly and browned.
- Remove from oven, place on cutting board and drizzle with olive oil.
- Top with fresh basil leaves, slice and serve.