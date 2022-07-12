Taste of Local

Fresh Pesto with Basil

Yield: 1 cup

Ingredients

1/3 cup pine nuts

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

3 cloves fresh local garlic, minced

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 cups fresh locally grown basil leaves, packed

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 tsp sea salt or to desired taste

1/8 tsp fresh ground pepper

Directions

Place the pine nuts in a dry skillet and gently heat until lightly toasted on each side, let it cool. Add the pine nuts, parmesan cheese, lemon juice and garlic to a food processor and pulse. Scrape down the sides with a spatula, add basil and pulse a few times more. While the processor is running slowly add the olive oil in a steady stream until it begins to emulsify. Halfway through the oil, stop and scrape down the sides, mix some more and then add the salt and pepper. Serve tossed in pasta, on homemade pizza, roasted new potatoes or garlic bread.

If making pesto in advance, place in a jar and add some oil to the top to prevent air from darkening the basil and cover with a tight-fitting lid.

The Best Caesar Salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 big head of locally grown Romaine Lettuce, washed, dried, and cut into bite sized pieces

CROUTONS

4-5 slices of crusty French bread

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, finely grated

DRESSING

3 cloves local garlic

4 anchovy fillets

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice or red wine vinegar

1 tsp Worcestershire

2-3 dashes Tabasco

1 free range egg yolk

2 oz parmesan cheese, finely grated

1/2 cup olive oil, may use more or less

Directions

CROUTONS

Mix together butter, oil, and parmesan. Spread mixture on one side of bread. Place under broiler until golden. Keep an eye on it, as it can burn quickly. Flip bread over and repeat. Let cool then cut into cubes.

DRESSING

Using a mortar and pestle, crush together garlic, anchovy fillets and 2 Tbsp olive oil. Once combined, add all the other ingredients except the remaining olive oil and mix in. Pour the dressing into a glass jar, add the olive oil and shake or whisk together. For a creamier dressing, place all ingredients in a blender and slowly drizzle in the olive oil while the machine is whirling. Refrigerate until ready serve.

ASSEMBLE

Caesar salad is at its best when the lettuce is still crisp, for best results, mix the chopped romaine, croutons, and dressing right before serving. Add a handful more of parmesan to taste. Finish with freshly ground black pepper and serve.

Warba New Potato Salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 lbs locally grown Warba New Potatoes

2 hard boiled eggs

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tsp dijon mustard

1 tsp pickle juice

2 small stalks of celery

2 green onions

1 medium sized dill pickle

4 radishes

2 tsp flaky sea salt

1 tsp fresh cracked pepper

1 tsp Spanish sweet or smoked paprika

Directions