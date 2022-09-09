Taste of Spain
Gazpacho
Ingredients
- 1 cucumber, halved and seeded
- 2 red bell peppers, cored & seeded
- 4 plum tomatoes
- 1 red onion
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 cups tomato juice
- ¼ cup white wine vinegar
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ½ tbsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Roughly chop the cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes and red onions into 1-inch cubes.
- Put each vegetable separately into a food processor and pulse until it is coarsely chopped.
- After each vegetable is processed, combine them in a large bowl and add the garlic, tomato juice, vinegar, olive oil salt, and pepper.
- Mix well and chill before serving. The longer gazpacho sits, the more the flavours develop.
Gambas Al Ajillo
Ingredients
- 1 lb raw prawns, peeled & deveined
- Flaky sea salt like Maldon or Fleur de Sel
- ½ cup good quality extra virgin olive oil
- 12 garlic cloves chopped (not pressed or minced)
- 1 fresh red chili pepper chopped or 1 tsp red chili flakes
- 1 tsp Spanish paprika (sweet or smoked)
- 2 tbsp dry sherry or dry white wine
- ½ lemon, juiced
- ¼ cup chopped fresh flat leaf parsley
Directions
- Pat the prawns dry with a paper towel and sprinkle with salt. Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and cook for 1 min until it starts to turn a very light golden color but do not let it turn brown.
- Add the prawns and paprika, turning frequently until they just turn opaque & light pink on both sides, about 3 mins depending on their size. The prawns will continue to cook once removed from the heat as well.
- Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the sherry, lemon juice and parsley.
- Serve either straight out of the pan or in a serving bowl with chunks of crusty bread for dipping in the delicious garlicky sauce.
Tortilla Espanola (Potato Omelet)
4-8 servings
Ingredients
- 4 medium sized potatoes sliced (waxy potatoes like Yukon Golds are best)
- 8 fresh eggs (preferably free range)
- 1 large onion sliced
- 4 tbsp of olive oil
- 2 tsp sea salt or to taste
Directions
In a heavy bottom frying pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil to medium, add potatoes and cook until they are just turning soft but are still a little bit firm. Remove the potatoes and let cool.
Meanwhile, in a separate frying pan, cook sliced onions with 1 tbsp of olive oil until caramelized (10–15 minutes) and then let cool.
While the potatoes and onions are cooling beat the eggs in a large bowl, add the potatoes, onions, and salt, mix gently and let sit for 15 minutes.
Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a good nonstick pan to medium and add the egg, potato and onion mixture
Cook gently for 6 to 8 minutes checking on the sides with a rubber spatula that it is browning nicely and not sticking.
Place a plate (larger than the frying pan) over the pan and flip quickly. Slide the omelet back into the pan and heat for an additional 6-8_minutes or until cooked to your satisfaction.
Slip the omelet onto a cutting board and let cool for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.