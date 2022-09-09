Taste of Spain

Gazpacho

Ingredients

1 cucumber, halved and seeded

2 red bell peppers, cored & seeded

4 plum tomatoes

1 red onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups tomato juice

¼ cup white wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

½ tbsp kosher salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Roughly chop the cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes and red onions into 1-inch cubes. Put each vegetable separately into a food processor and pulse until it is coarsely chopped. After each vegetable is processed, combine them in a large bowl and add the garlic, tomato juice, vinegar, olive oil salt, and pepper. Mix well and chill before serving. The longer gazpacho sits, the more the flavours develop.

Gambas Al Ajillo

Ingredients

1 lb raw prawns, peeled & deveined

Flaky sea salt like Maldon or Fleur de Sel

½ cup good quality extra virgin olive oil

12 garlic cloves chopped (not pressed or minced)

1 fresh red chili pepper chopped or 1 tsp red chili flakes

1 tsp Spanish paprika (sweet or smoked)

2 tbsp dry sherry or dry white wine

½ lemon, juiced

¼ cup chopped fresh flat leaf parsley

Directions

Pat the prawns dry with a paper towel and sprinkle with salt. Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and cook for 1 min until it starts to turn a very light golden color but do not let it turn brown. Add the prawns and paprika, turning frequently until they just turn opaque & light pink on both sides, about 3 mins depending on their size. The prawns will continue to cook once removed from the heat as well. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the sherry, lemon juice and parsley. Serve either straight out of the pan or in a serving bowl with chunks of crusty bread for dipping in the delicious garlicky sauce.

Tortilla Espanola (Potato Omelet)

4-8 servings

Ingredients

4 medium sized potatoes sliced (waxy potatoes like Yukon Golds are best)

8 fresh eggs (preferably free range)

1 large onion sliced

4 tbsp of olive oil

2 tsp sea salt or to taste

Directions

In a heavy bottom frying pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil to medium, add potatoes and cook until they are just turning soft but are still a little bit firm. Remove the potatoes and let cool.

Meanwhile, in a separate frying pan, cook sliced onions with 1 tbsp of olive oil until caramelized (10–15 minutes) and then let cool.

While the potatoes and onions are cooling beat the eggs in a large bowl, add the potatoes, onions, and salt, mix gently and let sit for 15 minutes.

Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a good nonstick pan to medium and add the egg, potato and onion mixture

Cook gently for 6 to 8 minutes checking on the sides with a rubber spatula that it is browning nicely and not sticking.

Place a plate (larger than the frying pan) over the pan and flip quickly. Slide the omelet back into the pan and heat for an additional 6-8_minutes or until cooked to your satisfaction.

Slip the omelet onto a cutting board and let cool for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.