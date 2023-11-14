iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Tater Tot Casserole

Tater Tot Casserole

Super delicious and comforting game day recipe!

 

INGREDIENTS

  • 8 slices of bacon
  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 2 tbsp flour
  • 1¼ cups milk, plus 2 tbsp
  • 3 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • ¾ cup sour cream divided
  • 1 cup chopped scallions divided
  • 32 oz package frozen tater tots
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh chives
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh dill
  • Pinch salt and pepper

 

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Add bacon to a Dutch oven over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon; place bacon on a paper towel. Add onion to bacon grease in pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add butter to pan; let melt. Stir flour into butter and onions. Cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Stir in 1¼ cups milk until combined. Remove from heat. Stir in 1½ cups cheese, ½ cup sour cream, and ½ cup scallions. Stir in half of frozen tater tots; transfer mixture to a 13x9 inch baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining tater tots, bacon, and cheese. Bake until bubbly, about 35 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes.
  3. Stir together remaining ¼ cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons milk, chives, dill, and salt and pepper in a small bowl until smooth. Sprinkle remaining ½ cup scallions over casserole.

 

 

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays
 

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com