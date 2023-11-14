Tater Tot Casserole
Tater Tot Casserole
Super delicious and comforting game day recipe!
INGREDIENTS
- 8 slices of bacon
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp flour
- 1¼ cups milk, plus 2 tbsp
- 3 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- ¾ cup sour cream divided
- 1 cup chopped scallions divided
- 32 oz package frozen tater tots
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh chives
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh dill
- Pinch salt and pepper
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Add bacon to a Dutch oven over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon; place bacon on a paper towel. Add onion to bacon grease in pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes.
- Add butter to pan; let melt. Stir flour into butter and onions. Cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Stir in 1¼ cups milk until combined. Remove from heat. Stir in 1½ cups cheese, ½ cup sour cream, and ½ cup scallions. Stir in half of frozen tater tots; transfer mixture to a 13x9 inch baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining tater tots, bacon, and cheese. Bake until bubbly, about 35 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes.
- Stir together remaining ¼ cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons milk, chives, dill, and salt and pepper in a small bowl until smooth. Sprinkle remaining ½ cup scallions over casserole.