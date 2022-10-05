Thanksgiving Recipes
Classic Roast Turkey
INGREDIENTS
- 1 whole turkey (16-18 lb), neck & giblets removed
- 2½ cups of kosher salt
- 1½ cups of dry white wine
- ½ cup of unsalted butter, melted
- 2 large onions, peeled & chopped coarsely
- 4 carrots, peeled & chopped
- 4 stalks of celery, chopped
- Aromatics:
- 1 small bunch of sage
- 4-6 sprigs of fresh thyme
- 2 bay leaves
DIRECTIONS
- Rub the turkey thoroughly (inside and out) with the kosher salt. Place the turkey in a large stock pot, and cover with cold water. Cover, and place in the refrigerator, allowing the turkey to soak in the salt and water mixture for 12-24 hours.
- Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Thoroughly rinse the turkey, and discard the brine mixture. Pat the turkey dry with paper towels or clean dish towels.
- Brush the turkey with half of the melted butter. Place breast side down on a roasting rack in a shallow roasting pan. Stuff the turkey cavity with half of the vegetables and all of the aromatics. Scatter the remaining vegetables around the bottom of the roasting pan, and cover with the white wine.
- Roast uncovered 3.5 to 4 hours in the preheated oven, until the internal temperature of the thigh reaches 185°F (87°C). Carefully turn the turkey breast side up when about two-thirds through the roasting time, and brush with the remaining butter. Allow the turkey to rest for about 30 minutes before carving.
Glazed Baked Ham
INGREDIENTS
- 3 tablespoons of melted butter
- 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh thyme (or 2 teaspoons dry)
- ¼ cup of cider vinegar
- ¼ cup of honey
- 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
- 10 garlic cloves
- One half ready-to-eat, cooked ham, bone-in, shank end or butt end, about 9-11 pounds
DIRECTIONS
- Place ham (fattier side up) in a foil-lined roasting pan, score a diamond pattern in the fat with a sharp knife, about ¼-inch deep.
- Place the cloves in the center of the diamonds to form a nice pattern around the top and sides of the ham. Preheat oven to 325°F.
- Mix thyme in with the hot melted butter and let sit for a few minutes. In a small saucepan on high heat, let the cider vinegar reduce down from ¼ cup to 1 tablespoon, remove from heat. Whisk in the butter and thyme. Add the honey, the brown sugar, and the Worcestershire sauce.
- Use a pastry brush to place glaze over the ham. Only use about a third of the glaze (reserve the rest for later in cooking). Try to work the glaze into the scored lines.
- Place ham in oven. Cook for about 1 ½ hours or about 10 minutes per pound, until the internal temperature of the ham is 110°-120° (use a meat thermometer). Baste the ham with the glaze a couple of times during the cooking. If you check on the ham and think that the glaze is at risk of getting too browned (like on the way to burnt) you can cover with a piece of foil.
- Place the ham under the broiler for a few minutes to get some nice browning on the top. Take the pan out of the oven and brush the ham all over with pan juices. Cover with aluminum foil and let rest for 15 minutes before serving.
- To slice a bone-in ham, cut around the bone first. Then use a long, sharp knife to slice off pieces around the bone. Another way to slice the ham is to make first a slice on the wide end to get a flat lying surface. Then stand the ham upright on the wide end and make slices down the side, working around the bone.
Turkey Gravy
INGREDIENTS
- 1 carrot, roughly chopped
- 1 medium onion, roughly chopped
- 1 celery rib, roughly chopped
- 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh thyme
- ½ cup of melted butter or pan drippings
- 3 tablespoons of all purpose flour
- 1 cup of dry white wine
- 2½ cups of chicken stock or preferably homemade turkey stock
Makes 3 cups of gravy
DIRECTIONS
- Sautée ½ cup of butter or turkey drippings, onion, carrot, and celery over medium heat for 8-10 minutes until lightly browned.
- Add flour and incorporate, stirring constantly, until flour turns from white to golden brown, 2 minutes.
- Add wine to pan and stir until incorporated, 2 minutes. Add stock and thyme to the mixture, reduce heat to low, and continue to cook for 15-20 minutes, until mixture is thickened.
- Pass mixture through a fine mesh sieve, pressing down on the vegetables to extract as much liquid as you can.
Gluten-free Gravy:
- Omit the flour, and ½ cup of the chicken or turkey stock. Mix 3 tablespoons of cornstarch, tapioca starch, or potato starch with ½ cup of stock and mix well. Add mixture to boiling liquid, omitting the flour stage altogether.
Turkey Stuffing
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup of butter
- ½ cup of chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh sage
- 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh thyme
- 3 cups of chopped yellow onions
- 1¾ cups of celery, sliced
- 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh thyme
- 1 tablespoon of kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper
- 3 cups of low-sodium chicken broth, divided
- 2 large eggs
- 1½ pounds of good-quality day-old white bread, torn into 1” pieces
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 275°F. Butter a 13x9x2” baking dish and set aside. Scatter bread in a single layer on a large cookie sheet. Bake until dried out, about 1 hour. Mix bread around every 15 minutes or so to encourage even cooking. Let cool; transfer to a very large bowl.
- Melt 1 cup of butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add onions and celery, and continue to cook for about 10 minutes, or until vegetables are lightly browned. Add to bowl with bread; sitr in herbs, salt and pepper. Drizzle in 1 ½ cups of broth and toss gently. Let cool.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix 1 ½ cups of broth and eggs in a small bowl. Add to bread mixture; fold gently until thoroughly combined. Transfer to buttered 13x9x2” dish. Cover with foil, and bake mixture for 40 minutes. Remove foil, and then bake dressing, uncovered, until set and top is browned and crisp, 40-45 minutes longer.
Cranberry Sauce
Classic Cranberry
INGREDIENTS
- 1 bag of fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 – 1½ cups of apple juice (fresh, if possible) or water (or a combination)
DIRECTIONS
- Heat a saucepan on medium heat on the stove-top.
- Add all the ingredients.
- Simmer for 15 minutes. Push some berries against the side of the pot but also leave some whole.
- Place in refrigerator, covered until ready to serve. Can be made up to a week ahead of time and kept in refrigerator.
- Serve at room temperature.
Spicy Cranberry
INGREDIENTS
- ½ cup of water and ½ cup of orange juice (or all orange juice if you like)
- 4 cups of cranberries
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced
- 2 tablespoons of lime juice
- ¼ cup of minced cilantro (optional)
DIRECTIONS
- Put all ingredients except the lime and cilantro in a pot.
- Bring the cranberries, water, sugar, and jalapeño to a boil.
- Reduce the heat and simmer until the cranberries burst. Push them against the side of the pot, but leave some whole for a bit of texture.
- Add lime juice and cilantro. Let sit for 10 minutes, taste to make sure you have the right heat/lime sugar combination.
- Keep covered in refrigerator until about an hour before serving.
- Serve at room temperature.