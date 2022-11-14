Turkey Corn Chipotle Chili
Turkey Corn Chipotle Chili
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 lb ground turkey meat
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 medium onion, diced 1/2”
- 2 poblano peppers, diced 1/2”
- 2 ears of corn, grilled until dark brown, and removed from cob
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tbsp cumin
- 4-6 cups chicken stock
- 2 dried chipotle peppers, in adobo, diced finely
- 28 oz canned whole tomatoes
- 14 oz canned red kidney beans
- 14 oz canned pinto beans
- Lime and fresh cilantro, to garnish
Directions
- Heat oil over medium heat in large soup pot. Add turkey and brown, 4-5 minutes. Add garlic, onion and poblano peppers and sauté until translucent, 4-5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, brush corn with a small amount of oil and grill over medium heat. Set aside to cool.
- Add spice mixture to meat/onions and allow to become aromatic, 2 minutes. Add chicken stock, chipotle peppers and tomatoes, crushing tomatoes with your hands as you add them.
- Remove corn from cob and add both the corn and cob to the pot.
- Bring to a gentle boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer, 1 hour. Add beans to mixture and allow to continue cooking, 45 minutes.
- Remove from heat, season with salt and pepper, and ladle into bowls. Garnish with toasted tortillas, cilantro and a lime wedge.