Turkey Corn Chipotle Chili

Turkey Corn Chipotle Chili

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 lb ground turkey meat
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 medium onion, diced 1/2”
  • 2 poblano peppers, diced 1/2”
  • 2 ears of corn, grilled until dark brown, and removed from cob
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tbsp cumin
  • 4-6 cups chicken stock
  • 2 dried chipotle peppers, in adobo, diced finely
  • 28 oz canned whole tomatoes
  • 14 oz canned red kidney beans
  • 14 oz canned pinto beans
  • Lime and fresh cilantro, to garnish

 

Directions

  1. Heat oil over medium heat in large soup pot. Add turkey and brown, 4-5 minutes. Add garlic, onion and poblano peppers and sauté until translucent, 4-5 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, brush corn with a small amount of oil and grill over medium heat. Set aside to cool.
  3. Add spice mixture to meat/onions and allow to become aromatic, 2 minutes. Add chicken stock, chipotle peppers and tomatoes, crushing tomatoes with your hands as you add them.
  4. Remove corn from cob and add both the corn and cob to the pot.
  5. Bring to a gentle boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer, 1 hour. Add beans to mixture and allow to continue cooking, 45 minutes.
  6. Remove from heat, season with salt and pepper, and ladle into bowls. Garnish with toasted tortillas, cilantro and a lime wedge.

 

 

