Turkey Stuffing
Turkey Stuffing
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter
- ½ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh thyme
- 3 cups chopped yellow onions
- 1 ¾ cups celery, sliced
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme
- 1 tbsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth, divided
- 2 large eggs
- 1 ½ lbs good-quality day-old white bread, torn into 1” pieces
Directions
- Preheat oven to 275°F. Butter a 13x9x2” baking dish and set aside. Scatter bread in a single layer on a large cookie sheet. Bake until dried out, about 1 hour. Mix bread around every 15 minutes or so to encourage even cooking. Let cool; transfer to a very large bowl.
- Melt 1 cup butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add onions and celery, and continue to cook for about 10 minutes, or until vegetables are lightly browned. Add to bowl with bread; stir in herbs, salt, and pepper. Drizzle in 1 ½ cups broth and toss gently. Let cool.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix 1 ½ cups broth and eggs in a small bowl. Add to bread mixture; fold gently until thoroughly combined. Transfer to buttered 13x9x2” dish. Cover with foil, and bake mixture for 40 minutes. Remove foil, and then bake dressing, uncovered, until set and top is browned and crisp, 40-45 minutes longer.