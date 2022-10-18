iHeartRadio

Fresh Street Market Walnut Grove Grand Opening

Come join Amy Spencer & DJ Flipout this Saturday, October 22nd at Fresh Street Market in Walnut Grove! Look for the Virgin Radio tent located at  B101 - 20159 88th Avenue in Langley from 10am - 2pm. Celebrating Fresh St. Market's seventh location in B.C with one that is focused on local foods and offer a new store experience! 

Fresh St. Market in Walnut Grove will offer customers a store experience inspired by the executive and culinary team’s touring of top public markets and eateries across North America. Fresh St. Market is proud to continue their support of the farmers and businesses operating in the community. 

